HomeUK News

To Brussels in a SPITFIRE? BBC reports on May’s EU trip showing WWII fighter footage

Published time: 31 Jan, 2019 10:45 Edited time: 31 Jan, 2019 11:04
Get short URL
To Brussels in a SPITFIRE? BBC reports on May’s EU trip showing WWII fighter footage
(L) Theresa May © REUTERS/Toby Melville; (R) Three Supermarine Spitfire aircraft from the Royal Air Force, RAF, flight in formation © Global Look Press / Kevin Sawford
While Brexiteers often call on Britons to rediscover their ‘Blitz spirit’ once the UK leaves the EU, a BBC News gaffe took things one step further by pairing old WWII Spitfire footage with a story about Theresa May in Brussels.

The embarrassing-yet-hilarious error took place at the end of Wednesday night’s edition of the News at Six. Recapping the day’s main news.

“Theresa May says she intends to go back to Brussels to negotiate her Brexit deal but EU leaders say the deal is done and they will not reopen talks,” newsreader Sophie Rawton said.

As Rawton read her script and the iconic BBC News theme began playing, viewers were shown grainy black and white footage of RAF aircraft landing and flying in formation, giving the impression that May was dramatically traveling to Brussels in a fleet of vintage British warplanes.

The segment initially was supposed to show footage of May.

Responding to the error, Paul Royale, who edits both the News at Six and Ten, later explained on Twitter that the gaffe was down to “simple human error.”

“A production mistake meant pictures used earlier to tease story about Biggin Hill ended up in our top story recap at close of show,” Royale explained.

“If and when it happens pretty certain PM not travelling to Brussels like this,” he joked.

This was exactly the thoughts the Twitterati shared online.

However, that didn’t stop others from speculating that the mistake was an appeal to Brexiteers who in the past have invoked the nationalist ‘Blitz spirit’ to dismiss warnings from Remainers that Brexit would cause unknown economic turmoil.

Others meanwhile boiled it down to none-other than a “classic Freudian slip.”

Located 30km (18.6 miles) south of London, Biggin Hill was a vital command centre for Hurricane and Spitfire aircraft of RAF Fighter Command, protecting the UK’s south-east from German bombing runs during the Battle of Britain.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow the news MSM ignores: Like RT UK Facebook
Reporting what MSM doesn’t: Follow RT UK Twitter account
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies