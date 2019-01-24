Theresa May’s UK govt comes out in support of Venezuela’s Juan Guaido, after attempted coup

The UK government, led by Prime Minister Theresa May has come out in support of Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido as the head of the democratically elected National Assembly, in response to the attempted coup.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said that the 2018 presidential poll was neither free nor fair, stating that the UK fully backed Guaido, Reuters reports.

“The 2018 presidential election in Venezuela was neither free nor fair, so the regime’s basis for power is deeply flawed. We fully support the democratically elected National Assembly with Juan Guaido as its president,” May’s spokesperson said.

“In relation to the US, we think it is totally unacceptable for Venezuela to cut off diplomatic ties. The solution to this crisis lies in working to find a peaceful and diplomatic solution, not in expulsions.”

On Wednesday Guaido declared himself acting president after calls for a regime change from Washington. Both he and President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in for his second term earlier in January, have many supporters in the country, which is now apparently balancing on the brink of total chaos.

The UK joins a whole host of nations who have come out in support of the opposition leader, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the US.

Russia, China and NATO member Turkey are among the nations, which have rejected the attempted coup.

