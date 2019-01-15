Police taser machete-wielding man as terrified tube passengers look on in horror (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A machete-wielding man was tasered and arrested by a group of police officers as terrified commuters looked on in horror. Eyewitness footage captured the man’s arrest.

The armed, 59-year-old man was subdued by police, who deployed a taser to immobilise him on the platform at Tulse Hill station in South London at about 18:30 local time Monday. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

What the actual fuck is going on in London??? Just witnessed a man at Tulse Hill station running around chasing people with a machete! #TulseHillpic.twitter.com/X7t9BKap21 — Xara Pandora (@xarapandapop) January 14, 2019

In the video, terrified passengers can be heard screaming as the man walks along the platform, blade in hand. When police arrive, however, the armed man immediately puts his hands in the air, prior to being sent crashing to the ground via electric shock. Thankfully, no bystanders were injured in the incident.

Literally about 12 police cars and 30 police officers at Tulse Hill station. Hats off to this response. Saw police collecting evidence on platform. #TulseHillpic.twitter.com/itoA7ee8cr — Ash New (@NoWayAsh) January 14, 2019

Eyewitnesses reported that police seized multiple bags from the man, speculating that he may have been armed with more weapons, though police have yet to confirm whether this was indeed the case.

Man at Tulse Hill Station with a massive machete just been tasered by the police #tulsehillpic.twitter.com/f5V9Qu9PVF — Vik (@Vikjas85) January 14, 2019

“This incident is not currently believed to be terror related,” the British Transport Police said in an official statement.

