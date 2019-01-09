Crunch time for Theresa May as MPs debate her Brexit deal for 2nd time (WATCH LIVE)

PM Theresa May’s Brexit deal comes under the scrutiny of the UK Parliament on Wednesday, as MPs embark on five days of debate before deciding whether to back her EU withdrawal plan in the delayed vote scheduled for January 15.

May called off a vote on her deal in December after admitting that it “would be rejected by a significant margin” if MPs voted on it. She claimed that having listened to concerns from MPs, she would seek the necessary changes in order to get her Brexit plan through Parliament.

Earlier in the day, an amendment, tabled by pro-remain Tory backbencher Dominic Grieve, which would give the Prime Minister three days to come up with a ‘plan B’ if she loses her Brexit deal vote next week, was voted through by MPs – meaning defeat for May’s government. The government lost by 11 votes, 308 to 297.

The sticking point to the current Brexit deal on offer to UK MPs is the Irish backstop. Certain parliamentarians fear the backstop could trap the UK under EU customs rules, requiring checks to be made on goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, if there is no agreement to safeguard the Irish border by December 2020.

During PMQs on Wednesday, May confirmed for the first time that MPs will get a vote on whether to enact the controversial backstop. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn responded by insisting MPs would not accept “window dressing,” adding: “They want to see clear legal changes to the document.”

It comes as J.P. Morgan Asset Management suggests that British sterling will rise by at least 4 percent if MPs approve the PM’s Brexit deal, Reuters reports.

EU chiefs have agreed to provide extra assurances but not remove the backstop.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has insisted they do not want to bind the UK to EU rules, adding: “we want to get on to the talks about the future relationship right away. I think it’s those kind of assurances we are happy to give.”

The Independent reports that Theresa May and the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, are expected to speak on the phone later this week to discuss the state of play.

The EU has ruled out even meeting with UK Brexit negotiators to talk about any changes to the agreement. “There won’t be any meeting as such, because negotiations have been completed,” a spokesperson for the EU told reporters in Brussels on Monday.

