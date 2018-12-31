HomeUK News

100+ firefighters battle blaze in London suburb

100+ firefighters battle blaze in London suburb
Fire at a warehouse in Croydon, UK, December 31, 2018 ©  Twitter / London Fire Brigade
More than 100 firefighters and 20 engines have been mobilized on New Year’s Eve to battle a blaze at a self-storage warehouse in Croydon, a southern suburb of London.

The calls about the fire on Purley Way came in just before 8 pm local time, London Fire Brigade has said. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The initial responses consisted of eight engines and 60 firefighters, which eventually doubled as the blaze raged on.

Croydon is a bustling town of almost 400,000 residents some 15 km south of the heart of London.

