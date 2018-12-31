100+ firefighters battle blaze in London suburb

More than 100 firefighters and 20 engines have been mobilized on New Year’s Eve to battle a blaze at a self-storage warehouse in Croydon, a southern suburb of London.

The calls about the fire on Purley Way came in just before 8 pm local time, London Fire Brigade has said. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Purley Way update: Twenty fire engines & around 120 firefighters are tackling a self-storage warehouse blaze in #Croydonhttps://t.co/t0a2c9cUHhpic.twitter.com/jEKrv6bo4X — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 31, 2018

The initial responses consisted of eight engines and 60 firefighters, which eventually doubled as the blaze raged on.

8 fire engines & around 60 firefighters are tackling a fire at a self-storage warehouse on Purley Way in #Croydon. More soon pic.twitter.com/A2Uxn4PEYP — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 31, 2018

Firefighters are making steady progress at the #Croydon self-storage warehouse blaze. There are no reports of any injuries https://t.co/t0a2c9cUHhpic.twitter.com/4zon9nP8op — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 31, 2018

Croydon is a bustling town of almost 400,000 residents some 15 km south of the heart of London.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW