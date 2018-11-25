6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Iran-Iraq border
Rachel Riley’s shock math revelation rocks Countdown fans to the core (VIDEO)

©Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters
Britain’s favorite TV math genius Rachel Riley has spooked fans of the hit numbers and letters show Countdown with a social media confessional seemingly admitting she gets fed her quick-fire answers through an earpiece.

Riley, who took over from Carol Vorderman as co-presenter of the daytime quiz show back in 2009, is famed for her incredible ability to solve numerical problems in a matter of seconds.

The 32-year-old has now posted a mysterious revelation on Twitter, in which tells fans she has a confession to make.

“I’m bad at maths. I get fed the answers in an earpiece. I don’t think it’s the worst thing in the world but at times I feel like a bit of a fraud,” she states.

Riley’s online video has shocked many people, with one fan responding that their “universe just exploded.” Another person spoke of their “heartbreak” at hearing the news.

One fan even went as far as to say they are finished with watching the Channel 4 program.

If true, the revelation would be a shock given Riley has a degree in mathematics from Oxford University. However, not everyone is convinced the math whizz is telling the truth, with some speculating that her confession is part of another TV show or an online prank.

One man suggested that perhaps Riley was engaging in some good old fashioned trolling.

