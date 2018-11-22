Arrest made after 2 bombs found in London flat

A 48-year-old man has been arrested by counter-terrorism police, following the discovery of two improvised explosive devices at an address in Harlesden, northwest London.

The Metropolitan police said that the suspect who remains in custody in a South London police station is not believed to have any links to any terrorist organization.

A man has been arrested as Counter Terrorism detectives continue to investigate after two devices were found at an address in #Harlesden#Brenthttps://t.co/EmKOcMNzKSpic.twitter.com/YK8fZfYGIW — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 22, 2018

Following the discovery of the bombs at the empty residence on Craven Park on Wednesday morning, nearby flats were evacuated and specialist officers arrived at the scene.

"Initial assessment was that they were both improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

"The two devices were subsequently made safe and recovered from the flat and are now undergoing further forensic examination," the Met stated in a press release.

Locals and news organizations shared photos of the police operation.

#Brent

The Met Police confirm that Counter Terrorism officers are investigating after two improvised explosive devices were found at an unoccupied flat on Craven Park, #Harlesden, #NW10.



Cordons are now lifted. There have been no arrests at this stage.



Photo: @AlamyNewspic.twitter.com/UrfosDPk5r — London 999 Feed (@999London) November 21, 2018

Terror probe after two improvised explosive devices found in Harlesden flat pic.twitter.com/2mckkEEERc — Michael Lennox (@michaellennox96) November 21, 2018

Cordon still in place outside #harlesden flat where police found two bombs this morning. Resident tells us they were found in 2nd floor flat with light on. Flat was unoccupied + in process of being refurbished. @itvlondonpic.twitter.com/mZkthtFkm4 — Chloe Keedy (@ChloeKeedyITV) November 21, 2018

Ahead of the the arrest, chief superintendent Simon Rose stated: "The next stage is to investigate how and why the two devices came to be in this flat.

"The public’s safety is our top priority, and I would like to pay tribute to the specialist officers who attended and were able to safely recover the devices.

"I also want to reassure the local community that we have carried out precautionary searches in the surrounding area to make sure there was nothing else of a similar nature nearby.”

