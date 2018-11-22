HomeUK News

Arrest made after 2 bombs found in London flat

A 48-year-old man has been arrested by counter-terrorism police, following the discovery of two improvised explosive devices at an address in Harlesden, northwest London.

The Metropolitan police said that the suspect who remains in custody in a South London police station is not believed to have any links to any terrorist organization.

Following the discovery of the bombs at the empty residence on Craven Park on Wednesday morning, nearby flats were evacuated and specialist officers arrived at the scene. 

"Initial assessment was that they were both improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

"The two devices were subsequently made safe and recovered from the flat and are now undergoing further forensic examination," the Met stated in a press release. 

Locals and news organizations shared photos of the police operation.

Ahead of the the arrest, chief superintendent Simon Rose stated: "The next stage is to investigate how and why the two devices came to be in this flat. 

"The public’s safety is our top priority, and I would like to pay tribute to the specialist officers who attended and were able to safely recover the devices.

"I also want to reassure the local community that we have carried out precautionary searches in the surrounding area to make sure there was nothing else of a similar nature nearby.”

