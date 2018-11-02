Stabbing at Sony HQ in London, building evacuated
Stabbing at London Sony HQ: Two injured and suspect arrested

Stabbing at London Sony HQ: Two injured and suspect arrested
Two people have been injured and a man arrested following a stabbing at Sony London headquarters, Scotland Yard. Armed police were present at the scene and nearby buildings evacuated.

One user tweeted how they had seen "a man tackled to the ground." While other eye-witnesses shared images on social media of the Sony HQ being evacuated and the emergency services entering the building.  

Scotland Yard released a statement confirming 

Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service are in attendance."

Evacuations have taken place as a precaution. 

Two people have suffered stab injuries – we await an update on their condition.

One person has been arrested. 

No evidence of any firearms involved in this incident. It is not being treated as terror related.

Officers remain on scene and the incident remains ongoing.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

