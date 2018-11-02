Stabbing at London Sony HQ: Two injured and suspect arrested

Two people have been injured and a man arrested following a stabbing at Sony London headquarters, Scotland Yard. Armed police were present at the scene and nearby buildings evacuated.

We are aware of an incident on Derry Street W8, police on scene including firearms officers and London Ambulance Service. At this time we believe two people are injured. Incident is on-going. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 2, 2018

One user tweeted how they had seen "a man tackled to the ground." While other eye-witnesses shared images on social media of the Sony HQ being evacuated and the emergency services entering the building.

Just seen the Sony offices emptied. Workers running down the street. A man being tackled to the ground — Simon Neville (@SimonNeville) November 2, 2018

Terribly worrying scenes outside Sony HQ in Kensington. Armed police have arrived pic.twitter.com/4sESrbPquB — Katie Hind (@katiehind) November 2, 2018

Scotland Yard released a statement confirming

Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service are in attendance."

Evacuations have taken place as a precaution.



Two people have suffered stab injuries – we await an update on their condition.



One person has been arrested.



No evidence of any firearms involved in this incident. It is not being treated as terror related.



Officers remain on scene and the incident remains ongoing.

