‘Hitler or Owen Jones’ quiz: Independent writer gets schooled on history after comparison

The Independent’s Sketch Writer, Tom Peck, opened himself up to a social media hammering after attacking fellow journalist Owen Jones, comparing his statements to those of Hitler.

The only problem being that Jones, responding to the Brazilian presidential election, was quoting Marxist theorist Rosa Luxemburg, who was killed by the Freikorps, a forerunner to the Nazi Party.

Peck, later deleted the tweet, but not before it could be screen-shotted.

Polish-German Luxemburg is considered one of the leading communists of the 20th century and a martyr for many on the left. She was killed by the Freikorps at the behest of German Social Democrat leaders following a failed attempt at revolution in 1919. The anti-communist paramilitary group, Freikorps, contained many future Nazi leaders within their ranks. The group was symbolically incorporated into the Nazi regime in 1933.

Peck’s apparent historical ignorance was called out multiple times on Twitter, with the Independent writer being labelled everything from a "melt" to "Blairite arselicker."

It's a Rosa Luxemburg quote, you melt — Stats for Lefties (@LeftieStats) October 29, 2018

Whereas we could have a Party that sucks up to media barons...Gives knighthoods to Philip Green types and starts illegal wars !!



What is it with Blairite arselickers like Tom ?? — Simon T James (@SJT78508478) October 29, 2018

I would have assumed a political writer would know who Rosa Luxemburg was, but clearly I'm overestimating the education of our media now aren't I? — Hal Spindler (@harryspindle) October 29, 2018

The Guardian writer himself responded, asking Peck "are you really thick?", drawing a response from the Independent writer.

Erm...clearly I am, yes. I didn't know it was a Rosa Luxemburg line, and I even studied her once upon a time.



I am even more frightened now than I was before. Do we have to go back to the 1920s? Other choices are available. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) October 29, 2018

Are you still going? — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) October 29, 2018

I mean I've obviously not covered myself in glory but would just gently suggest Alt+Tabbing back to the Rosa Luxemburg wikipedia page and extending your knowledge to the spelling of her name. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) October 29, 2018

Jones, an avowed socialist and Jeremy Corbyn supporter, was responding to the election of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The newly-elected Brazilian leader has praised his country’s past military dictatorship on multiple occasions, and also promised to ‘cleanse’ the country of the left-wing.

