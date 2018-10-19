‘I won’t let us go down without a serious s**t fight,’ says Tory MP in foul-mouthed anti-May rant

A Tory MP has labeled Theresa May’s Conservatives a “s**t show,” declaring that if he wasn’t a politician, he wouldn’t vote for his own party. He added that, if offered, he wouldn’t accept a ministerial post in the cabinet.

Johnny Mercer MP, seen by many of the Tory faithful as a rising star, has given a brutal appraisal of his own party under May’s leadership in an interview with The House magazine, the UK parliament’s publication.

Mercer, a former British army captain who served in Afghanistan, insists that he’s “inherently a team player.” Despite this, he went AWOL bemoaning that his party is being “openly ridiculed” over its handling of Brexit, and concluding that his party is a “s**t show.”

“When you go home from [parliament] on a Thursday and go for a run across Dartmoor or whatever, and you’re stripped to your core being, I mean, yeah, you realize it’s a s**t show,” he said.

The most interesting thing about Tory MP Johnny Mercer's outburst, calling the party a "shit show", is he has one of the highest voting attendance records of all MPs, but has NEVER rebelled. So basically, he keeps voting for more shit. — Matt Thomas #GTTO (@Trickyjabs) October 18, 2018

I applaud you @JohnnyMercerUK Superb piece telling it like it is. If only our PM had an iota of your mettle. You’re not alone, a lot of Tory voters feel exactly as you do. — Active Convo ⚖️ (@Activeconvo) October 18, 2018

The backbench MP joined the Conservatives in 2012 having been inspired by the party’s direction under the stewardship of David Cameron and George Osborne, but now says there’s no way he would vote for the Tories, if he weren’t a politician. “Of course I wouldn’t,” he declared.

“There’s no doubt about it that my set of values and ethos, I was comfortable that it was aligned with the Conservative Party. I’m not as comfortable that that’s the case anymore,” he added.

Mercer, who famously appeared in a shower for a Dove TV commercial in 2014, was asked whether he would join May’s cabinet if the opportunity arose. He bluntly replied: “Well no, of course not,” and then proceeded to attack the PM’s Brexit plans, which he characterizes as a “classic professional politician’s answer” that pleases no one.

Despite ruling out serving as part of May’s administration, he revealed that it’s his ambition to one day become the defense secretary, so that he could “rip apart” the Ministry of Defense.

So, is the ex-military officer ready to quit the party? Mercer dismissed such a prospect, insisting he was “patriot” first and foremost.

“Going forward, at the end of the day, above everything about being an MP, above being Johnny Mercer, a Conservative or whatever, I’m a patriot.”

He concluded his interview with trademark military rhetoric, claiming he was up for the fight of rescuing the Tory party’s fortunes: “I’m not going to sit at the back of the bus and watch it head towards the edge of the cliff. I’m not going to let us go down without a serious s**t fight.”

