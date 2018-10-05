Brexit in the doghouse: 'Thousands' of good boys to march on Westminster for ‘Wooferendum’

UK Dogs have a bone to pick with Brexit – and they’re taking their paw-litical issue to Westminster. Those behind the ‘Wooferendum’ say the EU Pet Passport scheme may be binned post-Brexit – and man’s best friend isn’t happy.

The EU Pet Passport system currently sees more than 250,000 animals travel overseas with their owners – so pet owners are biting back with a march on Sunday, October 7, to let Theresa May know that Britain’s bulldogs (and other breeds) think she and the plan to divorce the EU are barking mad.

Thousands of doggos and their humans will meet at midday at Waterloo Place in London, before walking along Pall Mall, past Trafalgar Square, into Whitehall, and past Downing Street to Parliament Square. Once there, they will protest, complete with “speeches (and barks)”. After the rally, a pet-ition will be handed to Downing Street – signed by both people and pups alike.

Dogs are demanding a #Wooferendum to stop Brexit. Join @wooferendum and us on the #WooferendumMarch in London on Sunday 7th October, and together let’s make the biggest bark in history.

➡️ https://t.co/FZYwoMBKDX#Suffrapet#ByTheDogsForThePeoplepic.twitter.com/jLyNG3HsOY — ElleryBow (@ElleryBow) September 29, 2018

Rocco is Tory MP @HugoSwire's Cockapoo. He has tried to run away 17 times since Hugo voted to trigger Article 50. He supports the #Wooferendum to #stopbrexit & will be joining other dogs at #PeoplesVoteMarch next Saturday. #peoplesvote#Brexit FBPE #dogsoftwitter#brexitshamblespic.twitter.com/UHliisgtpR — Wooferendum (@wooferendum) June 18, 2018

Our vet said they have no idea what will happen and the #EUPetpassport is likely to be scrapped in the UK. Could mean weeks in quarantine to cross borders. pic.twitter.com/CORfOU3EES — Madeleina Kay #DeeplyUnhelpful #EUsupergirl (@albawhitewolf) October 3, 2018

Not everyone, it seems, is thrilled by the Wooferendum and the prospect of thousands of good boys high-tailing it to Westminster to protest. In an opinion piece published in the Times by Libby Purves, she takes aim at the Wooferendum, singling out the campaign as using dogs for “easy anonymity for noisy opinions”. “Yes, that even applies to whoever is ‘Wooferendum – barking against Brexit’,” writes Purves. “Post jolly dog pics all you like, mate, but if it’s serious politics don’t hide under a hound.” She’s obviously not a dog person.

Daniel, the #Wooferendum founder, wrote to Libby Purvis, the OpEd author. The response from @lib_thinks was to dismiss the suggestion of a correction/apology as "absurd" & accuse the dogs people have been sharing as "pretend". We were not impressed. pic.twitter.com/xuGKaXGytw — Wooferendum (@wooferendum) September 25, 2018

Those behind the Wooferendum confirmed yesterday that they are still waiting for an apology over Purves’ comments, which lumped their canine campaign with "foreign bots".

You claimed #Wooferendum organizers hide behind anonymity & lumps the campaign together with "foreign bots" & people who lie & bully anyone they disagree with. We sought a correction! We're still waiting!!! pic.twitter.com/5jdmSScqTh — Wooferendum (@wooferendum) October 2, 2018

