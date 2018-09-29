Nightclub evacuated in UK, 40 people treated by paramedics after suspected tear gas sprayed
Dorset police said in a statement to Metro News that they received a report that some type of irritant, possibly CS spray, had been released within the nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The premises were subsequently evacuated and 40 people were treated by paramedics at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Police found no evidence of any substance that posed an ongoing risk to the public during a search of the building. However, the investigation is continuing.
Videos posted on social media show chaotic scenes as hundreds of clubbers attending the freshers event gather outside amid a large emergency presence.
Many Police and paramedics still in attendance tending to late night clubbers. One guy told me it was instantaneous and a crowd dispelled after an unknown substance was released. He has been given the all clear by emergency services on the scene but many still being seen to pic.twitter.com/BYnCmoz1B7— Josh Wilde (@josh_wilde20) September 29, 2018
#Bournemouth Evacuation #cameopic.twitter.com/gz1L80b5Rs— Roff (@JCKROFF) September 29, 2018