Acid attack in West London leaves three hospitalized

Three people have been rushed to hospital after a suspected acid attack in Notting Hill, West London. On Tuesday afternoon, emergency services rushed to the area after three men were sprayed with a noxious substance.

A photo, reportedly taken after the attack, showed paramedics and firefighters at the scene.

People claiming to have witnessed the attack, which took place on Westbourne Grove, used to Twitter to express their disgust.

Just walked past the poor guys on Westbourne Grove. Will this fucking acid attacking every stop? Cowardly and disgusting. — Bethany (@_BethanyKeen) September 4, 2018

3 blokes have just been attacked with acid in Westbourne grove — rob hughes (@ribianszky) September 4, 2018

A Metropolitan police spokesperson said: "Officers are in attendance along with the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

“At this stage it is believed there are three victims.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.”

According to Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI), Britain has one of the highest rates of acid attacks per capita in the world.

Statistics released by Scotland Yard detailed some 465 attacks using a "corrosive liquid" recorded in the capital in 2017, up from 397 in 2016.

Last year, London mayor Sadiq Khan implored the government to adopt a "zero tolerance" approach to acid attacks.

