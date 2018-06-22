ICYMI: Kids in cages and drowning in the Med, life’s tough for the modern refugee

Life on the road for your average refugee is just not all it’s cracked up to be in today’s globalized world. From children taken from their families, to being left to drown in the Mediterranean, the 'not welcome' signs are up.

Many of those fleeing warzones and poverty might argue that quite a lot of the trouble they’re leaving behind is caused by the richer nations of the world dropping bombs and pillaging resources. Strangely, it’s not an argument that wealthy countries are keen to accept when the poor and downtrodden reach their borders.

This week, ICYMI looks at the plight of the modern immigrant seeking refuge.

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

