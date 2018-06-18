Tory MP’s policy adviser turns bikini-clad Love Island starlet

When the going gets tough, Conservative MP and Education Secretary Damian Hinds can seek an unlikely source of counsel: bikini-clad Love Island contestant Zara McDermott.

As her Instagram feed shows, McDermott clearly has a diverse range of assets for the job. However, before strutting her stuff on reality TV, McDermott had worked at the Department of Education for eight months, advising Hinds on all kinds of policy matters.

The 21-year-old worked as a model for three years after secondary school, before taking a fraud detection position in the Department of Energy in 2015.

“There are two sides to me,” she said. “I can be quite serious but I’m also spontaneous, fun and energetic.” If McDermott’s Instagram page is anything to go by, it is unlikely that she’ll spend her time on Love Island discussing the finer points of education policy.

Regardless, Hinds will surely be glued to the TV for the rest of the summer.

