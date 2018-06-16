HomeUK News

Major blaze ravages Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh building (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

FILE PHOTO: A firefighter douses the fire at the Glasgow School of Art building on May 23, 2014 © David Barz / AFP
Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that has engulfed the famous Glasgow School of Art Mackintosh building, which had been undergoing a multi-million restoration project following a devastating fire in 2014.

“There is a fire at the Mackintosh Building. The fire brigade are currently on scene,” posted the Glasgow School of Art's Twitter account. 

Authorities ordered evacuations after fire crews arrived at the scene to tackle the blaze. Photos and videos posted online show plumes of smoke and tongues of fire rising up in the air.

Around two hours into the incident, a spokesperson for the fire service told Sky News that the blaze is “well developed" and firefighters are “working hard” to extinguish it.

First Minister of Scotland commended the "bravery" of firefighters and emergency services as they battle the flames.

"Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to the scene after the call came in at 11.19pm on Friday, 15 June," a police spokesperson told Sky News. A large section of Sauchiehall Street is now blocked off as efforts continue to bring the fire under control.

The Mackintosh building, designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and built between 1897 and 1909, was severely damaged by a large fire in May 2014. A multi-million pound restoration project was underway in parts of the school when the fire broke out late on Friday evening.

