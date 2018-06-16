Major blaze ravages Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh building (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that has engulfed the famous Glasgow School of Art Mackintosh building, which had been undergoing a multi-million restoration project following a devastating fire in 2014.

“There is a fire at the Mackintosh Building. The fire brigade are currently on scene,” posted the Glasgow School of Art's Twitter account.

Authorities ordered evacuations after fire crews arrived at the scene to tackle the blaze. Photos and videos posted online show plumes of smoke and tongues of fire rising up in the air.



Glasgow School of Art is on fire again. Heartbreaking. My thoughts go to all students and staff, and I hope no one was caught in the blaze. pic.twitter.com/TOZTkiLjMa — Aidan Dick (@aidanrdick) June 15, 2018

Around two hours into the incident, a spokesperson for the fire service told Sky News that the blaze is “well developed" and firefighters are “working hard” to extinguish it.

Public stands in shock as Glasgow School of Art is engulfed by flames again. pic.twitter.com/FEUuWj720E — Aftab Ali (@tab_that) June 16, 2018

First Minister of Scotland commended the "bravery" of firefighters and emergency services as they battle the flames.

I absolutely can not believe the Glasgow School of Art is on fire again. I am absolutely devastated for all the staff and especially the students. All their hardwork and their showcases ruined😓, can’t even imagine how they’re feeling pic.twitter.com/tH0cNdkpt2 — abbie (@osnapitzabs) June 15, 2018

"Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to the scene after the call came in at 11.19pm on Friday, 15 June," a police spokesperson told Sky News. A large section of Sauchiehall Street is now blocked off as efforts continue to bring the fire under control.

Glasgow School of Art is currently on fire. Absolutely horrible. This view is from Kelvinside in the West End of Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/96neTAbgFz — Simone Kelly (@realSimoneKelly) June 15, 2018

The Mackintosh building, designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and built between 1897 and 1909, was severely damaged by a large fire in May 2014. A multi-million pound restoration project was underway in parts of the school when the fire broke out late on Friday evening.

The Glasgow School of Art was a home away from home for 4 years and still such an important part of my life. To see this from my roof hurts. pic.twitter.com/hMmNjnEc35 — Peter (@sw4nton) June 16, 2018

It’s 1am in Glasgow... I stand at the top of the hill in the city watching the Glasgow School of Art burning down... I’m very confused.... pic.twitter.com/irMBwpf3vl — sharon thomas (@sthomastweets) June 16, 2018

