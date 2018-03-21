HomeUK News

‘I’m busted!’: UK cop accidentally fines himself for untaxed vehicle

Get short URL
‘I’m busted!’: UK cop accidentally fines himself for untaxed vehicle
© Bernd Settnik / Global Look Press
A police officer has made an embarrassing error... accidentally prosecuting himself for an untaxed vehicle instead of the car owner. Thanks to an error on the form, the cop has been ordered to pay up for the car he tried to fine.

The West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit said the officer had "managed to fill a form in incorrectly," apparently filling out his own name rather than the name of the actual offender on the form.

In a letter from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, he was told to pay £81 or face legal action. The letter, dated March 15, states that the untaxed vehicle was found in Oak Street, Bradford. The car was fined on February 15 and the deadline to pay the fine is April 1.

The West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit posted a snap of the letter on Twitter to shame their co-worker for their “bunable offence". "To the great amusement of the rest of the office, one of our colleagues managed to fill a form in incorrectly, and prosecuted himself for driving an untaxed vehicle,” the road policing unit wrote.

RT has yet to find out if the officer was made to buy doughnuts for the entire office. What we can confirm, however, is that Twitter reacted with hilarity (as usual).

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what MSM doesn’t: Follow RT UK Twitter account
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.