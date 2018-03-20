British Red Arrows jet crashes at RAF base in North Wales

A Red Arrows jet has crashed in an incident at RAF Valley, North Wales, Britain's Ministry of Defence has announced. It is understood there were two people on board the jet.

Reports suggest the pilot ejected from the aircraft before the plane crashed. Some reports suggest there were two people on board the jet.

An MoD spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident today at RAF Valley involving a Hawk aircraft. We are investigating the incident and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

We've just been sent this photo of the #RedArrow Hawk jet that's crashed at RAF Valley #HeartNewspic.twitter.com/2Glpe2IB6I — Heart Wales News (@heartwalesnews) March 20, 2018

RAF Valley hosts training services for UK fighter pilots, as well as aircrews for mountain and maritime operations. In total, some 1,500 service personnel, including civil servants and contractors work at the site.

Following the aircraft incident at RAF Valley earlier this afternoon, if you were an eyewitness, please send any photographs of the incident to rafwebadmin@btconnect.com. Any images may help with an investigation. Please DO NOT share these online. Please be sensitive, thank you. — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) March 20, 2018

The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, are the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force based at RAF Scampton. Their displays are a fixture at British summer events. Accidents involving the group are rare, the last coming in November 2011 when Pilot Flt Lt Sean Cunningham, was ejected from his aircraft while it was on the ground at RAF Scampton. He subsequently died from his injuries.