London's Royal Opera House given all clear after bomb scare

London's Royal Opera House and surrounding area in Covent Garden were evacuated over a bomb scare, after reports of a 'suspicious package.'

Sniffer dogs were called to examine the scene. 

The Metropolitan Police has since stated that the incident is over. The Royal Opera House confirmed that the "situation is now resolved."

