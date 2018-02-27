London's Royal Opera House given all clear after bomb scare

London's Royal Opera House and surrounding area in Covent Garden were evacuated over a bomb scare, after reports of a 'suspicious package.'

Social media of the incident were posted, showing empty streets and crowds pushed back behind police cordons. Sniffer dogs were called to examine the scene.

London's Royal Opera House and surrounding area in Covent Garden are being evacuated over a bomb scare. People are being moved away from the area. A police cordon is in place. Photo courtesy of Missy Mills. pic.twitter.com/UJryPlaGgi — Rich Preston (@RichPreston) February 27, 2018

Covent Garden and Royal Opera House evacuated https://t.co/MqsBo6EKNr — Dominic Daly (@SirDalyEsports) February 27, 2018

The Metropolitan Police has since stated that the incident is over. The Royal Opera House confirmed that the "situation is now resolved."