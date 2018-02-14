Porn scandal rocks Tories as PM’s chief of staff and Lord post explicit images on Twitter (PICTURES)

The award for biggest gaffe of the week goes to Theresa May’s chief of staff, Gavin Barwell, who seemingly thought it would be a good idea to tweet about his late-night sexpolits – much to the horror of pretty much everyone.

The (pun-worthy) Cuckfield native, Barwell, had been having a peek at some of Twitter’s more explicit content, one post involving two ‘teen schoolgirls’ with their ‘mom’ while another two other short films depicted a couple scene, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Barwell then hit reply, tagging the questionable accounts tagged in the original post.

According to the Daily Mail, Barwell "regrets" replying to the late night tweet. A Number 10 source said: "Gavin Barwell replied to this tweet which was in his timeline, in error.

"He has deleted the reply and regrets the embarrassment this has caused."

The only way he could have tweeted a reply featuring these handles is if the person using the account was viewing the explicit tweet in question.

Some were horrified by what the prime minister’s chief of staff apparently gets up to in his spare time.

I think it is pretty grim that one of the people in charge of running the country watches incest porn. Actually any porn is grim and damaging to the people involved, who are often the victims of abuse and addicted to drugs. — Spyonmike (@Spyonmike) February 14, 2018

However, most weren’t surprised… pointing out that Barwell is a man just like around half of the population.

Well that chicken is not going to choke itself is it? pic.twitter.com/AvXNxYaMiA — Huggybear! (@kevinoti) February 14, 2018

Shocked that a man watches porn on his phone! Shocked i tell you! — Nige Devlin (@ItsPstupid) February 14, 2018

It’s not the first time a Conservative Party team member was been caught out issuing less-than-statesmanlike tweets this week.

On Tuesday Lord Ashcroft shared a rather buxom image on Twitter of a dashing young lady showing her ‘Brextits’ to the world – better out than in, we always say.

Lord Ashcroft’s shenanigans instigated outrage from the Twitterati with many taking to the platform to share their disgust… or just to have a bit of a titter.

@LordAshcroft really is a strangely despicable little man isn't he? — rage_against_............... (@eyupmeduck_NFFC) February 13, 2018

Oops - that ain’t Lady Ashcroft! 🤭 — Horatio Hornblower (<@UNVERIFIED|@H>_HornblowerRN) February 13, 2018

Barwell and Lord Ashcroft were both (somewhat unsurprisingly) unavailable for comment. Both have since deleted the titillating tweets.

