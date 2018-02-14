HomeUK News

Porn scandal rocks Tories as PM’s chief of staff and Lord post explicit images on Twitter (PICTURES)

Gavin Barwell and Lord Ashcroft © Reuters
The award for biggest gaffe of the week goes to Theresa May’s chief of staff, Gavin Barwell, who seemingly thought it would be a good idea to tweet about his late-night sexpolits – much to the horror of pretty much everyone.

The (pun-worthy) Cuckfield native, Barwell, had been having a peek at some of Twitter’s more explicit content, one post involving two ‘teen schoolgirls’ with their ‘mom’ while another two other short films depicted a couple scene, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

© Twinkystar_69/Gavin Barwell / Twitter

Barwell then hit reply, tagging the questionable accounts tagged in the original post.

According to the Daily Mail, Barwell "regrets" replying to the late night tweet. A Number 10 source said: "Gavin Barwell replied to this tweet which was in his timeline, in error.

"He has deleted the reply and regrets the embarrassment this has caused."

© Twinkystar_69 / Twitter

The only way he could have tweeted a reply featuring these handles is if the person using the account was viewing the explicit tweet in question.

© Twinkystar_69/Gavin Barwell / Twitter

Some were horrified by what the prime minister’s chief of staff apparently gets up to in his spare time.

However, most weren’t surprised… pointing out that Barwell is a man just like around half of the population. 

It’s not the first time a Conservative Party team member was been caught out issuing less-than-statesmanlike tweets this week.

On Tuesday Lord Ashcroft shared a rather buxom image on Twitter of a dashing young lady showing her ‘Brextits’ to the world – better out than in, we always say.

© Lord Ashcroft / Twitter

Lord Ashcroft’s shenanigans instigated outrage from the Twitterati with many taking to the platform to share their disgust… or just to have a bit of a titter.

Barwell and Lord Ashcroft were both (somewhat unsurprisingly) unavailable for comment. Both have since deleted the titillating tweets.

