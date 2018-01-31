‘People will lose faith in BBC’s impartiality,’ organization behind 'Brexit bias’ report tells RT

The BBC is failing in its duty as a public broadcaster with its “skewed” Brexit coverage, says the director of the think that produced a report alleging systemic Remainer bias on two key political panel shows.

“This is the most important issue facing the UK,” Mark Littlewood, director general of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), told RT on-air from London. “And the BBC are not fulfilling their obligations.”

The IEA studied 578 panelists who have appeared on Question Time, the weekly BBC One TV show, and Any Questions, its Radio 4 equivalent in 2016 and 2017, and found that 68 percent of them were Remainers. It discovered that while there was a focus on gender balance, and a fair representation of ethnic diversity, “low priority” was given to ensuring that the panelists represented the views of the electorate. The bias remained even after Brexit won the June 2016 referendum with 52 percent of the votes.

