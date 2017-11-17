Several feared dead after aircraft and helicopter collide in mid-air over Buckinghamshire

Several people are feared dead following a midair collision between a plane and a helicopter in the English county of Buckinghamshire.

Wreckage from both aircrafts reportedly landed on the grounds of the Rothschild family Waddesdon Manor house in Buckinghamshire.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police, who were called to the incident shortly after midday, said: “Officers are currently at the scene of an air accident near the village of Waddesdon near Aylesbury.”

A plane has come down at Waddesdon Hill - currently at scene. More to come as we have it pic.twitter.com/ZLl51n6JnP — Hayley O'Keeffe (@misshoknews) November 17, 2017

“The force is coordinating the response to the incident which was reported at 12.06pm today.

“The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed and staff are en-route to the scene. Fire and ambulance services are also in attendance and preservation of life is first priority.

“In consequence of this incident it is expected that there will be some disruption to the road network around Waddesdon for the rest of the day.”

Firefighters currently assisting other emergency services at scene of air accident near Waddesdon. Air Accidents Investigation Branch informed. Disruption to road network around Waddesdon likely for the rest of the day — Bucks and MK Fire (@Bucksfire) November 17, 2017

A local resident told the Mail Online: “My father heard a loud bang. My mother said a man, who I think was someone who had been out walking, then came running towards the manor to say there had been a crash.

“My father ran up to the scene. Everyone is helping the emergency services.”

At least seven fire appliances are on the scene. A fire brigade drone has been flown over the wreckage to search for survivors.

Police have erected a cordon to seal off the area. It is not yet clear what caused the collision.

