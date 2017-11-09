‘Rocket man’ smashes world record for fastest-flying person in power suit (VIDEO)

A British man dubbed the ‘real-life Iron Man’ has made history by reproducing something normally reserved for superhero movies. With just a swing of his arms, he has landed the record for fastest-flying man in a power suit.

Inventor Richard Browning this week won the World Guinness Record for the fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit.

The kerosene-fueled engine, which weighs 45kg, allowed Browning to launch himself into open air at a speed of 32.02 mph (51.53kph).

Browning showcased his ground-breaking invention at the Lagoona Park in Reading. Although he failed on his first and second attempts, he managed to lift himself 2 feet in the air and fly around the lake before mistiming a turn and plunging into the water.

“It's a very special moment every time we suit up. It's about 45 kilos, so you really know you’re about to go and do something,” he told Reuters.

“As the engine starts fueling up it starts to build, you can sense the energy.

“And the moment the ground leaves your feet and you're actually in the air, it's a pleasure and a joy.”

As the motor is entirely handled by Browning’s movements, the ‘rocket man’ had to work on core exercises in order to balance in the air.

The founder and chief test pilot of British tech company Gravity Industries said while he is “delighted” to have claimed the record, “it is just the beginning.”

“I really think we can go on and smash it. I have every confidence we can beat it,” he told the Daily Mail.

“The suit could actually reach several hundred miles per hour, but the difficulty is being able to reach higher speeds safely and in a straight line. I’m very proud indeed to be part of Guinness World Records Day, it is a pleasure and a privilege to have our unique creation recognized and celebrated all around the world.”