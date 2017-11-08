HomeUK News

Spotted: Star Wars fans find Millennium Falcon parked up in Surrey, next to a golf course (PICTURES)

Get short URL
Spotted: Star Wars fans find Millennium Falcon parked up in Surrey, next to a golf course (PICTURES)
© Rodrigo Reyes Marin / Global Look Press
It has traveled galaxies, dodged the Death Star, and sparked the imaginations of nerds everywhere – and it’s currently parked next to a golf course in Surrey.

Star Wars’ iconic space ship, the Millennium Falcon, sits hidden from view by a ring of shipping containers and only 300 meters from the Barrow Hills Golf Course.

The Millennium Falcon, tucked away neatly in a ring of shipping containers. / Google Earth

The warship, first piloted by Harrison Ford’s Hans Solo character in the original 1977 film, was most recently used to film Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi at Longcross Studios, but has since been moved off site after filming concluded. 

The Millennium Falcon lies hidden only meters from a golf course. / Google Earth

Film bosses thought a barrier of tall trees and shipping containers would be enough to keep the prying public eye at bay – and they would have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for meddling Google Earth.

That is the second glimpse fans have been privy to within a week, with a new trailer for the upcoming film released on Thursday. Star Wars Episode VIII is scheduled for release on December 15.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.