Spotted: Star Wars fans find Millennium Falcon parked up in Surrey, next to a golf course (PICTURES)

It has traveled galaxies, dodged the Death Star, and sparked the imaginations of nerds everywhere – and it’s currently parked next to a golf course in Surrey.

Star Wars’ iconic space ship, the Millennium Falcon, sits hidden from view by a ring of shipping containers and only 300 meters from the Barrow Hills Golf Course.

The warship, first piloted by Harrison Ford’s Hans Solo character in the original 1977 film, was most recently used to film Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi at Longcross Studios, but has since been moved off site after filming concluded.

Film bosses thought a barrier of tall trees and shipping containers would be enough to keep the prying public eye at bay – and they would have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for meddling Google Earth.

That is the second glimpse fans have been privy to within a week, with a new trailer for the upcoming film released on Thursday. Star Wars Episode VIII is scheduled for release on December 15.