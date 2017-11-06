Dog-owner finds cyst in beagle’s ear with uncanny resemblance to Donald Trump

A pet-owner has discovered a cyst inside her beagle’s ear that bears a remarkable resemblance to US President Donald Trump. She is now trying to raise money to get the growth examined.

Owner Jade Robinson, 25, from Tyne and Wear, had to wait until her two-year-old dog Chief was asleep before snapping a picture of his inner ear to send to a vet. But it was only when her friend saw the picture that he noticed part of the ear had a strange resemblance to Trump.

The photo has now been viewed tens of thousands of times, with hundreds of people commenting on the fleshy mass... and his likeness to the dog’s inner ear.

Robinson has launched a fundraising campaign to use the publicity to help Chief. “I’m sure you have all seen the photo of our Chief’s ear and had a good giggle,” she wrote on JustGiving.

“This photo was actually taken for our vet! Chief is a two-year-old beagle and we have had him since he was 10 weeks old. If you know anything about beagles you know how intelligent/active and curious they are and Chief certainly lives up to that!

“This photo had to be taken whilst Chief was asleep and he does not like his inner ears to be touched. And I swear I looked and zoomed in and out at this photo over 20 times and NEVER saw Donald Trump!”

She added: “It was my eagle-eyed friend who pointed it out. I thought I would share this with my Facebook friends but NEVER thought it would be that popular. However, overnight our little Chief became an internet sensation, trending all over social media.”