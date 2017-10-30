Sex pest scandal: ‘Dirty dossier’ names 36 Tory MPs accused of sleazy behavior

A “dirty dossier” has revealed 36 Tory MPs stand accused of harassing women at Westminster, including ‘sexting’ a 19-year-old, buying a staff member a vibrator and being “handsy at parties.” The prime minister has vowed to sack any ministers involved.

Conservative aides have put together a spreadsheet which includes the specific details of the accusations, according to right-wing blog Guido Fawkes. Allegations include MPs having affairs with junior colleagues, using prostitutes, being “perpetually intoxicated and very inappropriate with women,” and “paying a woman to be quiet.”

The list reportedly includes two serving cabinet ministers who are accused of inappropriate behavior towards women, and 18 ministers facing allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior. Another 12 are accused of behaving inappropriately towards female researchers, while four are alleged to have behaved inappropriately towards male researchers.

Trade minister Garnier faces probe over claims he asked assistant to buy sex toys https://t.co/X5qV4N6OJb — RT UK (@RTUKnews) October 29, 2017

The dossier comes after Tory MP Mark Garnier, the international trade minister, admitted he asked his secretary to buy sex toys for him – one to give to his wife, and the other for a female assistant in his constituency office. He also admitted to calling his secretary “sugar tits.”

Former cabinet minister Stephen Crabb has also been caught up in the scandal. He admitted sending “explicit” messages to a 19-year-old woman he interviewed for a job in 2013 when he was a minister in the Welsh parliament. Crabb, a devout Christian, admitted saying “some pretty outrageous things.”

Unwanted sexual behaviour is unacceptable in any walk of life. We must stamp it out. My letter to @HouseofCommons Speaker pic.twitter.com/oPLltr5gKS — Theresa May (@theresa_may) October 29, 2017

A series of other lurid allegations have also surfaced involving seven other unnamed Tories. They include:

A cabinet minister who is alleged to have put his hand on a female journalist’s thigh and said: “God, I love those tits.”

A second cabinet minister who is alleged to have had an affair with a junior female aide

A former Tory minister who allegedly propositioned his secretary by asking her to “come and feel the length of my d**k”

An MP who made a member of staff feel “uncomfortable” by repeatedly touching them and making “intimidating” comments about their clothing

A senior Tory adviser who “couldn’t keep his hands to himself” at a Christmas party

An MP “pestering” a woman to come to his hotel room for a threesome at the Tory party conference

Earlier this week, the Sun reported that female researchers, aides, and secretaries in Westminster are naming male MPs guilty of sexual misconduct in a secret WhatsApp group. Those allegations include “not safe in taxis” to “groped my arse at a drinks party.”

The names of the cabinet ministers under suspicion have been an open secret in Westminster for days, but their accusers have chosen not to go public with their claims.

Prime Minister Theresa May wrote to Commons speaker John Bercow over the weekend demanding tough new rules to govern MPs’ behavior, saying the problem can no longer be tolerated. She said she wants a shake-up of “toothless” disciplinary procedures.

Government sources insisted May will “do what is right” if Tory MPs are found to be sex pests, even if it endangers the slender majority she commands as a result of the Conservative-DUP voting pact.