Russian-themed train launches on London Underground

The London Underground has unveiled a Russian-themed train showcasing the country's cultural achievements. Seven uniquely designed carriages display subjects such as architecture, science and ballet, as well as showcase famous sights in Moscow.

Called ‘The Heart of Russia,’ the train was launched at Baker Street station and will operate for three months. It’s timed to mark the year of science and education of Russia and Britain.

The trains are decorated red, white and blue - the colors of both Russia and Britain’s national flags. Inside the carriages are facts and dates of various achievements.

Moscow’s deputy mayor said the project will show the UK and Russia have a lot in common. “We hope that the Tube’s passengers will like the Heart of Russia project and that it will allow everyone to get to know our country’s history and culture better,” he said.

The Moscow Metro will launch its own themed train, embracing British science and education, before the end of 2017. Last year, the British Council launched a Shakespeare train on the Moscow Metro to celebrate the playwright’s 400th anniversary during the UK-Russia Year of Language and Literature.