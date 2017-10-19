Malala Yousafzai targeted on social media for wearing ‘skinny jeans & heels’ at Oxford

Women’s education activist Malala Yousafzai has faced backlash on social media for reportedly wearing skinny jeans and high-heeled shoes around her new university town. An unverified image emerged on Facebook, later shared by Pakistani and Indian media.

Nobel Laureate Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban five years ago while campaigning for girls’ rights to education, was shunned by the media for apparently wearing the trendy jeans, with the Indian Express going all the way to say she looked like Lebanese-American former porn star Mia Khalifa.

The image initially featured on the Siasat news forum. It reportedly shows Yousafzai near one of Oxford’s main shopping streets.

READ MORE: Malala Yousafzai accepts place at Oxford University 5yrs after Taliban shooting

Critics also took to social media to shun the activist’s apparent new dress code.

As the 20-year-old is also wearing her dupatta, a head covering which is commonly worn as part of the salwar kameez costume, one user asked: “How long before the scarf is off too?”

Another conservative user remarked on the fact that she appears to be unaccompanied by her father.

without father strange............... — Iftikhar Ahmad (@jawabdeyh) October 15, 2017

However, many rallied to Yousafzai’s defense, with BBC presenter Anita Anand telling the Daily Mail: “Malala can wear whatever she likes as far as I’m concerned.

“The baying criticism is coming from the most regressive quarters, and I doubt she could do anything to please them.

“I sincerely hope she never tries. She is a heroine and a role model.”

Another defender told the activist’s critics to “get a life.”

Our #MalalaYousafzai of #Swat looks great in jeans. Can’t understand why her choice of clothes is a problem for some. Pak haters get a life! pic.twitter.com/dojzev0AUW — Bushra Gohar (@BushraGohar) October 16, 2017

Yousafzai was brought to the UK for treatment after being shot by the Taliban.

She finished her studies in Birmingham before accepting a place at Oxford University studying Politics, Philosophy and Economics (PPE).