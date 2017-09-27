Police surround car, 'several shots fired' in incident near Bristol - witnesses

Motorists claim several shots have been fired in a police incident on the M5 motorway near Bristol.

David Ellison has told BBC Radio Bristol: “As I came out of Portishead ... police were ahead of me.

“They surrounded [a car]. They shot maybe five, six or ten times. Then they dragged a man from the car to resuscitate him.

“It came off the roundabout towards Portishead and then was boxed in by cars. They shot through the passenger window.

“There were one or two marked cars and two more unmarked vehicles.

“I would say it was a 20-year-old red Corsa - or something like that. It was quite small. It was very faded.”

The incident happened just off the M5 junction towards Portishead, which has been closed to all traffic.

