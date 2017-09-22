Ahmed Hassan, 18, charged with attempted murder over Parsons Green bombing

A man has been named and charged in connection with last Friday’s Parsons Green Tube station attack.

Iraqi Ahmed Hassan, 18, will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon in relation to the explosion on a District Line train last week that injured 30.

The man, who was arrested on Saturday, September 16 in Dover, Kent, is accused of attempting to murder passengers and causing an explosion likely to maim or kill.

The charges include:

On 15 September 2017 within the jurisdiction of the Central Criminal Court attempted to murder persons travelling on a District Line Train from Wimbledon, contrary to section 1(1) Criminal Attempts Act 1981

On 15 September 2017 within the jurisdiction of the Central Criminal Court maliciously caused by triacetone triperoxide (TATP) or other explosive substance and explosion of a nature likely to endanger life or to cause serious injury to property, contrary to section 2 Explosive Substances Act 1883.

Hassan was arrested while allegedly trying to board a ferry to France.

Two other men, aged 25 and 30, and a 17-year-old boy, remain in custody under section 41 of the Terrorism Act in connection with the investigation, carried out by the Metropolitan Police counter-terrorism unit.

Two men, aged 21 and 48, have been released without charge after being arrested in connection with the attack in west London.

