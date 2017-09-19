Trump: If forced to defend, ‘we will have no choice but to totally destroy’ N. Korea
London market evacuated amid bomb scare, police tell shoppers to ‘get out’

FILE PHOTO © Neil Hall / Reuters
A London market was on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after a potential bomb scare. Police reportedly shouted at shoppers to “get out.”

Leadenhall Market in the City of London was put in lockdown over a suspicious item - a bag which had been left unattended in a shop.

After police evacuated shops, restaurants and offices in the area, the bag was investigated by police and found to be "non suspicious." 

The market has now been re-opened. 

The London Fire Brigade was also at the scene. 

Several people have taken to social media after being cleared from buildings in the area.

Twitter user Trevor said: “Just at Leadenhall Market police screaming at everyone to get out.”

