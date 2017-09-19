London market evacuated amid bomb scare, police tell shoppers to ‘get out’

A London market was on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after a potential bomb scare. Police reportedly shouted at shoppers to “get out.”

Leadenhall Market in the City of London was put in lockdown over a suspicious item - a bag which had been left unattended in a shop.

After police evacuated shops, restaurants and offices in the area, the bag was investigated by police and found to be "non suspicious."

The market has now been re-opened.

Thanks for your patience – the item at #LeadenhallMarket has been confirmed as non-suspicious by officers. Cordon will be lifted shortly. pic.twitter.com/rvTtuSPDGu — CityofLondon Police (@CityPolice) September 19, 2017

The London Fire Brigade was also at the scene.

Several people have taken to social media after being cleared from buildings in the area.

Twitter user Trevor said: “Just at Leadenhall Market police screaming at everyone to get out.”

Just at #LeadenhallMarket police screaming at everyone to get out — Trevor (@jaackgreen) September 19, 2017

@AmathusCity is closed at the moment as #leadenhall market has been evacuated. We will let you know when we will reopen pic.twitter.com/B7nOkzbMok — Nick (@AmathusNick) September 19, 2017