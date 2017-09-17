2nd suspect arrested over London Tube terrorist attack – Met Police

A second person was arrested in connection with the London subway terrorist attack, Metropolitan Police have announced‏.

The man, 21, was arrested in Hounslow, west London, at around 11:50pm local time on Saturday, police said in a statement on Sunday.

A second man has been arrested by detectives investigating the terrorist attack at Parsons Green on Friday https://t.co/3fyNA1fh1L — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 17, 2017

“He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody,” police stated.

The first suspect, 18, was arrested in the port area of Dover on Saturday morning. The man remains in custody, according to police.

According to the latest police data, 30 people were injured by an improvised explosive device which detonated on a crowded tube train on Friday morning. British authorities have said the incident is a terrorist attack. Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) later claimed responsibility.

“In total, we know that 30 people have received treatment at hospital for injuries. We are incredibly grateful that no one was killed yesterday but my thoughts are with those people and everyone affected by this terrible and traumatic attack,” Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Neil Basu said on Saturday.

The national threat level in the UK was raised to ‘critical’ from ‘severe’ following the attack. It “remains at critical for the time being but is under constant review,” according to Basu.

“For this period, military personnel will replace police officers on guard duties at certain protected sites that are not accessible to the public,” UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday, announcing the increased threat level.