Fulham Broadway tube station to reopen after ‘security alert’ – Met Police

The Fulham Broadway tube station, evacuated due to a ‘security alert,’ will reopen shortly, police have confirmed. The station is one stop away from Parsons Green – the site of Friday’s terrorist attack in London.

The evacuation was confirmed on Twitter earlier by Transport for London and the District line line accounts. Trains are still running through, but not stopping at, the station.

After investigating the alert, the Metropolitan Police have said that the station will reopen shortly and deemed that the incident “not suspicious.”

The evacuation comes hours after police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Twenty-nine people were injured when an improvised explosive device detonated on a train at Parsons Green tube station in the capital during rush hour Friday morning.

Earlier Saturday, armed police carried out a raid on a residential property in Surrey, and a search-and-evacuation operation is ongoing.

On Friday night, Prime Minister Theresa May raised the country’s terrorism threat level from ‘severe’ to ‘critical.’ ‘Critical’ is the highest threat level, meaning that another attack is considered imminent.

Police have urged members of the public to remain alert for any suspicious activity.