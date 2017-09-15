Donald Trump’s London terrorist attack tweet ‘unhelpful’ - Met Police

The Metropolitan Police has called US President Donald Trump’s response to the Parsons Green terrorist attack “unhelpful” after he tweeted that the “sick and demented people … were in the sights of Scotland Yard.”

“Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!,” Trump tweeted, suggesting the attacker had been known to the police despite British authorities having publicly said no such thing.

A police spokesperson told CNN Trump’s comment is “pure speculation given we don’t know who is involved. Any speculation is unhelpful.”

Security services told the Independent: “We don’t even know who the suspects are so it’s a bit difficult to say. It’s just speculation.”

When asked about Trump's tweet, British Prime Minister Theresa May responded: “I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation.”

A former adviser to Theresa May, Nick Timothy, responded to Trump’s tweets almost instantly, questioning whether it was based on actual intelligence.

“True or not - and I’m sure he doesn’t know - this is so unhelpful from leader of our ally and intelligence partner.”

Speaking to LBC, London mayor Sadiq Khan said he had been “too busy this morning to look at my twitter” and had not seen Trump’s tweets.

“I’m not going to go there … my priority is making sure we are doing what we can to make London safe. The priority today is catching the individual or individuals responsible.”

Following the London Bridge terrorist attack, Trump criticized Khan for saying there was “no reason to be alarmed.” In response, a spokesperson for Khan said the mayor had “more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks.”

On Friday, Trump also tweeted that the internet must be “cut off” to stop further terrorist attacks as it was a “recruiting tool.”

“Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off and use better!”

Trump also linked Friday’s attack to his controversial travel ban, tweeting that he would be looking to intensify the ban on travel to the United States.

“The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific - but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!”

Trump says he is preparing to call May.

"We have to be tougher and we have to be smarter," Trump told reporters before going into the Oval Office.