Chesterfield floral tribute to Princess Diana freaks out internet (PHOTOS)
Twenty years on from the princess’ death in a car accident, Chesterfield Borough Council made the popular royal figure a feature of this year’s annual “well-dressing” near the Town Pump.
While the gesture was obviously well-meaning, the town’s ability to craft Princess Diana’s face from flowers has been called into question.
This Diana 'tribute' in Chesterfield town centre is something else. pic.twitter.com/NOXO7m64Mw— Sean 🌹 (@shornKOOMINS) September 11, 2017
Scores of people took to social media to pass scorn on the Princess of Wales design.
“This is bound to go viral/make national news. Putting Chesterfield on the map. It’s horrific,” one commenter said on the local council’s Facebook page.
The reaction on Twitter hasn’t been much kinder, with some netizens claiming it looks like a character from a horror movie.
Well I'm not sleeping tonight.— Jo (@TheJoJohnson17) September 11, 2017
Am howling 😂 pic.twitter.com/rUuYvLJv9I— leah (@HANGlNG0N) September 12, 2017
Argh! The Horror!— Rachel Kennerley (@rjkennerley) September 12, 2017
I live here and, let me tell you, I can feel its eyes on me, even now in my house.— mr welbeck kane (@400FootGhost) September 11, 2017
The floral dressing was blessed in a religious service Saturday. It is set to be on display in the town center until September 16.