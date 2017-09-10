3 worshippers stabbed in Birmingham church attack – reports

At least three worshipers have been stabbed after a knife-wielding man stormed a Birmingham church during service, local media report, adding that the suspect has been arrested.

The incident took place in the New Jerusalem Apostolic Church at 10:50am, according to West Midlands Police.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

One of the victims, a 33-year-old man, has been taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“Early indications suggest that the offender and victim knew each other and that this was a targeted attack,” a police spokesperson said.

The church minister told The Birmingham Mail that three people were injured in the attack.