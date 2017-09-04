‘Propaganda talents’: Lord Adonis accuses BBC’s Andrew Neil of pro-Brexit bias in Twitter spat

BBC veteran political interviewer Andrew Neil is “thoroughly biased” and talented in spreading “propaganda” about Brexit, former Labour minister Lord Andrew Adonis has claimed in a Twitter tirade.

“I admire Andrew Neil’s journalistic & propaganda talents. But he is a lead BBC politics i/viewer [interviewer] & this breaches duty of impartiality,” Adonis tweeted.

Adonis says he is writing to Lord Hall, the BBC’s director general, to say Neil should no longer be a BBC politics presenter because of his “pro-Brexit bias.” He added that Brexiteers “control” the state-run broadcaster.

I admire Andrew Neil's journalistic & propaganda talents. But he is a lead BBC politics i/viewer & this breaches duty of impartiality — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) September 4, 2017

I'm writing to Lord Hall, the BBC DG, to suggest that Andrew Neil no longer be a BBC politics presenter because of his pro-Brexit bias — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) September 3, 2017

“He doesn’t do his job impartially. He is systematically pro-Brexit. This isn’t acceptable while Brexit is so bitterly contentious,” Adonis wrote on Twitter.

“As Brexit falls apart I’m increasingly confident we will stay in Europe. The British people will demand a referendum to stop this fraud.”

He doesn't do his job impartially. He is systematically pro-Brexit. That isn't acceptable while Brexit is so bitterly contentious. https://t.co/ec6Nxz8Dwv — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) September 3, 2017

I sense real nervousness among the Brexiteers that someone might be questioning their control of BBC News https://t.co/M7OIA90KNa — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) September 3, 2017

Adonis says Neil has not replied to his claims - “the only time I’ve ever known him tongue-tied.”

Others have jumped to Neil’s defence, however, calling Adonis “daft,” “ridiculous” and “preposterous.”

Sky News All Out Politics presenter Adam Boulton tweeted: “IMHO [in my humble opinion] Almost all reporters/interviewers on UK news TV are just trying to do a good job as journalists, inc Andrew Neil. Andrew Adonis should chill.”

IMHO Almost all reporters/interviewers on UK news TV are just trying to a good job as journalists inc @afneil. @Andrew_Adonis should chill — Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) September 4, 2017

Editor of the Financial Times Lionel Barbier tweeted: “I vote for Andrew Neil to remain … one of the very best interviewers we have in Brexit Britain.”

I vote for @afneil to remain.... one of the very best interviewers we have in Brexit Britain https://t.co/mqXslKSvYH — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) September 4, 2017

Last week, Neil stood down as the presenter of the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme after five years in the post; he will be replaced by former Channel 4 News journalist Sarah Smith.

Neil is in the process of renegotiating his BBC contract and continues to present the programmes Daily Politics and This Week.