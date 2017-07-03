Trump & Pope Francis pledge support for terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard

US President Donald Trump has become the latest public figure to pledge his support to the terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard after Pope Francis shared his solidarity with the 10-month-old’s parents on Sunday.

Trump waded into the debate after the Pope said the parents should have the right to treat him “until the end isn’t neglected.”

Gard’s parents lost an appeal in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) last week to bring their child, who has a form of mitochondrial disease, to the US for experimental treatment.

The court upheld an earlier ruling, which said London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) should switch off the child’s life support machine. Not doing so would only prolong Gard’s suffering, it ruled.

The US president tweeted: “If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so.”

