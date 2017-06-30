Police arrest ‘machete-wielding’ man near Justin Bieber concert in Cardiff

Police have arrested a man wielding a machete near the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, where Justin Bieber is due to play Friday night.

Authorities in the Welsh capital tackled the man to the ground following reports that two men had been seen with a foot-long blade.

Initial reports in the Daily Mail claimed the arrests had taken place “within metres of the stadium.” Subsequent police statements have refuted this, however. The actual scene of the incident was a little under half a mile from the Principality Stadium.

Despite earlier reports, there has been NO incident at the Stadium. A dispute between 2 people is not linked to the Justin Bieber Concert https://t.co/ynTP4eAtih — Principality Stadium (@principalitysta) June 30, 2017

A spokesman for South Wales Police said two men had been arrested following a “motoring dispute.”

Man arrested in Cardiff in possession of a machete. To be clear - a dispute between 2 people and is not linked to the Justin Bieber Concert — ChiefInspJustinEvans (@ChiefInsp_Ops) June 30, 2017

Just for further clarity - the incident was not outside the stadium as has been reported in some circles. — ChiefInspJustinEvans (@ChiefInsp_Ops) June 30, 2017

“South Wales Police were called to a dispute involving motorists on Saunders Road, Cardiff, at approximately 3:05pm,” the spokesman said.

“Two men, aged 19 and 27, were arrested nearby on Penarth Road. The 27-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of affray and the 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening behavior. Both are currently in custody at Cardiff Bay Police Station.”

That the isolated incident that took place around 3pm in the city has been resolved and two men are in custody. ^cy — South Wales Police (@swpolice) June 30, 2017

One witness told the Daily Mail: “All I saw was some guy by a car with a machete that was around two foot [long].

“He was being forcefully dragged to the floor. Then he was rushed away – it all happened in seconds. The security guard jumped into a car.”

Another eyewitness said he saw a security guard approach the car while it was loitering on the street.

The eyewitness said: “He jumped inside the car and pulled the driver out. He then removed two machetes. He must have seen the machetes because he would never behave like that. Another guy who seemed to know the driver was asking 'Why are you doing this to him?' and he was put in the police car as well.”