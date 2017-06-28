Passengers left in dark as Edinburgh Airport hit with power cut (VIDEOS)

Edinburgh Airport experienced a power outage on Wednesday morning which disrupted flights and computer systems, and left delayed passengers waiting in the security hall in near darkness.

It is understood the electricity failed just before 9am local time.

The airport said flights had been disrupted and it is not possible to provide the usual check-in facilities.

Standing in the dark at Edinburgh airport. Total power failure, queues growing and no information pic.twitter.com/wZToErZORW — Miranda (@MirandaHurst) June 28, 2017 Edinburgh airport this morning. "Please bear with us, a huge area has been affected by a power cut" say staff. pic.twitter.com/nG5YfwciVU — Carl Dinnen (@carldinnen) June 28, 2017 BREAKING: Power cut at Edinburgh Airport. People queuing for security but no movement yet. pic.twitter.com/jyhw8LIBLb — Lucia Walker (@luciajwalker) June 28, 2017

Emergency lighting is now in operation but it is understood that the tannoy system is down and as a result, no announcements have been made. According to the Scotsman, bus services are unable to access the airport and the toilets are out of action “for safety reasons.”

Emergency power on & the whole airport cheered #edinburghairport — Fiona Kerr (@fkerr84) June 28, 2017 The lights have come back on at Edinburgh Airport! pic.twitter.com/HIF8xwj5k4 — Carl Dinnen (@carldinnen) June 28, 2017

Edinburgh Airport tweeted: “We’re currently experiencing a power outage. The safety & security of our passengers is our priority.”

fix the issue. — Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) June 28, 2017

Passengers at the airport have taken to social media to report long days at security. A video posted by one traveler shows the security hall in near-total darkness.

“Standing in the dark at Edinburgh Airport. Total power failure, queues growing and no information,” one traveler tweeted.

Those planning to fly later on Wednesday morning are being advised to come to the terminal building as usual but it is not known what caused the failure and how long restoring power will take.