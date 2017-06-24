UK Houses of Parliament targeted in cyberattack

The UK’s Houses of Parliament have been targeted by cyber attackers, according to a parliamentary spokesperson.

Unauthorized attempts to access parliamentary user accounts have forced Westminster to take security measures in conjunction with the National Cyber Security Centre, a parliamentary spokesperson said on Saturday.



“We are continuing to investigate this incident and take further measures to secure the computer network, liaising with the National Cyber Security Centre,” they said in a statement.

“We have systems in place to protect member and staff accounts and are taking the necessary steps to protect our systems,” the statement added

Some lawmakers posted online that they had had difficulties accessing their emails remotely.

Liberal Democrat Lord Rennard tweeted around 3pm local time to say there had been a security attack on Westminster.





Cyber security attack on Westminster Parliamentary e.mails may not work remotely Text urgent messages @LibDemLords@LabourLordsUK@Torypeers — Chris Rennard (@LordRennard) June 24, 2017

Labour MP for Dudley, Ian Austin, also tweeted that he had been unable to access parliamentary emails.

There's something wrong with Parliamentary emails so if you did email me, can you send to ian.c.austin@outlook.com instead plse?

Apologies. https://t.co/nDQHSVyCCB — Ian Austin (@IanAustinMP) June 24, 2017

The attempted attack follows reports that the email passwords of British cabinet ministers were being traded online.

UK Secretary of State for International Trade, Liam Fox, said the attack was not a surprise and should act as a warning to Britons.

"We've seen reports in the last few days of even cabinet ministers' passwords being for sale online," he told broadcasters.

"We know that our public services are attacked so it's not at all surprising that there should be an attempt to hack into parliamentary emails."

