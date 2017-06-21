ISIS blows up landmark Grand al-Nuri mosque with leaning minaret in Mosul - Iraqi military
HomeUK

2 trapped after crane collapses at Cheshire building site – police (PHOTOS)

Get short URL
2 trapped after crane collapses at Cheshire building site – police (PHOTOS)
FILE PHOTO © Reuters
Two people are trapped after a crane collapsed at a building site in Crewe, northern England. A third person has been rescued and airlifted from the scene.

Emergency services including two fire engines and the national police air support are on the scene, according to Cheshire police. The site has been closed off.

It is not yet clear where the people are trapped.

One man, believed to be the crane driver, has been airlifted to hospital with unconfirmed injuries. The condition of the other two trapped victims remains unknown.

The crane collapsed at a new housing development near Morrisons supermarket on Dunwoody Way in the centre of the town at 4:30pm local time, according to the police statement.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, and say the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.