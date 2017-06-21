2 trapped after crane collapses at Cheshire building site – police (PHOTOS)

Two people are trapped after a crane collapsed at a building site in Crewe, northern England. A third person has been rescued and airlifted from the scene.

Emergency services including two fire engines and the national police air support are on the scene, according to Cheshire police. The site has been closed off.

It is not yet clear where the people are trapped.

Major incident at a site near to Bombardier in #Crewe A crane has collapsed trapping three people. Emergency crews are on the scene pic.twitter.com/J4ntHKvfWV — Leanne Palin (@ChronLPalin) June 21, 2017

One man, believed to be the crane driver, has been airlifted to hospital with unconfirmed injuries. The condition of the other two trapped victims remains unknown.

Air ambulance was also in attendance on the Bombardier site in #Crewe and just taken off, believed to have one of the injured people inside pic.twitter.com/QqDFYwNsAz — Leanne Palin (@ChronLPalin) June 21, 2017

The crane collapsed at a new housing development near Morrisons supermarket on Dunwoody Way in the centre of the town at 4:30pm local time, according to the police statement.

Due to an incident Dunwoody Way in CREWE is closed at the junction of WEST STREET near to Morrison's. Avoid the area if possible. — Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) June 21, 2017

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, and say the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Emergency crews at the scene of a crane collapse in #crewe. Three people initially trapped. More@BBCNWT pic.twitter.com/7gSQMVhqMV — Yunus Mulla (@yunusmulla) June 21, 2017

The scene on Dunwoody Way in Crewe where a crane collapsed- 3 people trapped pic.twitter.com/BPc4O5xCxc — Jen Aitken (@jen_aitken) June 21, 2017