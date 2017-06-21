London riot police respond to violent youths clashing with ‘bats & machetes’ in Stamford Hill

At least one person was stabbed during a mass brawl in Stamford Hill in which dozens of violent youths clashed using bats, knives and even machetes following an illegal rave, according to reports.

Riot police were dispatched to stop the “violence involving machetes and swords after illegal rave” in Stamford Hill near Lynmouth Road, Shomrim N.E. London, a neighborhood watch group said on Twitter.

Social media reports from the scene indicated that around 30 young people brandishing an assortment of weapons, ranging from knives to bats, fought each other and vandalized vehicles in the neighborhood.

Large Police response to #StamfordHill after youths gathering ends in a second night of violence and blood. Lots of machetes and swords seen pic.twitter.com/rJ1rJcbDsW — Shomrim N.E. London (@Shomrim) June 20, 2017

Police were forced to move in to quell the violence, that according to reports, has erupted for a second night in a row. Riot police urged the youths to leave the neighborhood before cordoning off the area. At least one person was injured in the clashes.

Car smashed by gangs of up to 30 youths in #StamfordHill. Big police presence and reports of stabbings. Large area cordend off. pic.twitter.com/q9sYMSRAVH — Vaughan Roberts (@Vaughan_EDR) June 21, 2017

“Additional officers were called to Stamford Hill estate to reports of a fight between a large group. One person was found at the scene suffering from a stab wound,” a London Metropolitan Police spokesman told the Daily Star.

Police eventually dispersed the crowd and reportedly seized a large cache of weapons in the surrounding streets of the district. The area is home to the largest Jewish community in the British capital.