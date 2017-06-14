London tower fire: Twitter captures aftermath of ‘unprecedented’ blaze (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
The fire, which started in the early hours of Wednesday, has now largely been extinguished.
As events continued into the day Wednesday, Twitter users captured images of the charred husk of the high-rise building smoking among the townhouses in the leafy neighborhood of North Kensington.
If you want to donate like we just did for victims @RugbyPortobello - just got 100 kids shoes to St Clemens Church in Notting Hill #firepic.twitter.com/1IgXcmsrpq— Alexander Straub (@AlexanderStraub) June 14, 2017
Streets covered in ash near #grenfelltowerpic.twitter.com/IIOWEeYR6t— Chris Matchett (@riChchestMat) June 14, 2017
They've managed to put some of it out now. #GrenFellTower#GrenfellTowerFire#london#fire#kensingtonpic.twitter.com/ePLJgTPVJ8— ✯ Natalie ✯ (@Natalie_Oxford) June 14, 2017
The blaze was described as “unprecedented” by London fire commissioner Dany Cotton.
As smoke clears crews are able to get closer to the #GrenfellTowerpic.twitter.com/PsBZEeS6LM— James Waterhouse (@JMAWaterhouse) June 14, 2017
One user’s video shows plumes of black smoke drifting off the building, while dramatic images also emerged of firefighters battling the blaze.
Sad day as the fire still burns since early morning. #londonfire#GrenfellTower#latimerroad#LadbrokeGrovepic.twitter.com/XrIyHxL3Oo— //Mohammad.Hussain© (@MoCamVisuals) June 14, 2017
A neighbour underneath #grenfelltower looked out of his window at 1.30am and saw this pic.twitter.com/jiE7Al0dnU— Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) June 14, 2017
Some residents donned face masks to keep from breathing the hazardous ash in the area.
Horrific scenes. Pieces of burnt debris falling around us. Live on @BBCLondonNews with @AliceBhand#GrenfellTowerpic.twitter.com/Aq275Rm1HM— Ben Hunte (@BenInLDN) June 14, 2017
Meanwhile, donations continue to pour in for those left homeless by the blaze.
Donations still being taken at AL manaar mosque #GrenfellTower#LondonFire#aidworkpic.twitter.com/3OA9d0Na19— Raimu (@Raimu_Itfum) June 14, 2017
@GalleryGriffin#GrenfellTower open until 7 tonight for donations and collection. pic.twitter.com/GBGegeFQbZ— Carol Cox (@CarolArt61) June 14, 2017