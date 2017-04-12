Practical joker tries to get on flight with massive boarding pass (VIDEO)

A practical joker presented a boarding pass 16 times larger than normal as he attempted to board his flight at Stansted Airport in Essex.

He was setting off for a stag do when he confounded staff with the massive boarding pass.

“I’ve got my boarding pass – that’ll work won’t it?” he asked customs officials, as he unfolded the travel document, which was at least twice the size of his suitcase.

“That is absolutely fantastic. Would you like to try and scan your boarding pass sir?” the official says.

“We’ll take the boarding pass and we’ll try to scan it. Want to scan it? Scan the barcode,” she goes on.

“You gotta try and scan it Ryan, come on,” the man’s friends are heard saying.

The scan fails and a woman official unfolds it entirely on the floor by the terminal gates.

Fortunately it is found to match his passport and the bemused staff let the traveler through.