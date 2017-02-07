Scottish parliament set to reject Brexit bill in symbolic vote

The Scottish parliament is expected to vote against invoking Article 50 in a symbolic vote on Tuesday, formally opposing the UK government starting the Brexit process.

MSPs are voting on a Scottish Government motion arguing the UK government’s European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) bill currently making its way through the Commons should not proceed.

The Supreme Court ruled last month there was no legal need for Holyrood to give its consent to the triggering of Article 50. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, however, she would let MSPs have a say in what would be a largely symbolic vote.

Scotland’s nationalist government has said the vote will be one of the most significant in the devolved parliament’s 18-year history.

“It is a key test of whether Scotland's voice is being listened to and whether our wishes can be accommodated within the UK process,” Sturgeon said.

The SNP attempted to block the UK government’s Brexit bill last week. Only one of Scotland’s 59 MPs – Scottish Secretary David Mundell – supported the bill. It ultimately passed its first parliamentary hurdle by 498 votes to 114.

In the non-binding vote on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU on Tuesday at Holyrood, the Scottish Labour Party, led by Kezia Dugdale, will go against the orders of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Writing for the website LabourList, Dugdale said while her party accepted the result of last year’s referendum, “we also know the people of Scotland did not vote for Theresa May’s hard Brexit and that no-one voted to become poorer.”

“While the bill to leave the EU is still progressing through the House of Commons, Labour in Holyrood will send a clear message that we do not support a hard Brexit,” she added.

“The UK is leaving the European Union, but there is no reason why Scottish Labour and the Scottish Parliament should not give a voice to the wishes of the vast majority of Scottish people.”

The motion argues the UK government has “refused to give a guarantee on the position of EU nationals in the UK, has left unanswered a range of detailed questions covering many policy areas regarding the full implications of withdrawal of the single market, and has provided no assurance that a future parliamentary vote on the outcome of the negotiations will be anything other than irrelevant.”

The motion, if passed, will not be a legal obstacle for the UK government.

“The Scottish parliament is free to debate any issue it chooses, and indeed has discussed Brexit on many occasions,” a spokesperson for the UK government told the Independent.

“The UK government will continue our engagement with the Scottish government and with people and groups across Scotland as we prepare to leave the EU to secure the best deal for Scotland and the UK.”