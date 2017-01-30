US embassy appears to contradict Boris Johnson, travel ban to affect UK dual nationals

Donald Trump's US travel ban will impact British dual nationals, according to the US embassy in London, appearing to contradict assurances by the British Foreign Office.

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is expected to face questions from MPs over US President Donald Trump’s travel ban and how it will impact British travelers.

In an ‘urgent notice’ published on the embassy’s website on Monday morning, the US government said no visas would be issued to any dual nationals of countries listed under the so-called ‘Muslim ban.’

The Foreign Office had issued a statement late on Sunday night in which it claimed UK nationals traveling from the UK would not be affected by the “extreme vetting” security checks in place, even if they were born in one of the seven barred nations or hold dual nationality.

The statement followed talks between Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd and US officials.

URGENT: Number of signatures for petition to ban #Trump state visit to UK reaches 1 million https://t.co/zYL3jdhYQDpic.twitter.com/f0hBJRl8BH — RT UK (@RTUKnews) January 30, 2017

On Monday morning, the US embassy warned persons with dual nationality of the barred nations and any other nation not to apply for visas.

“Per US Presidential Executive Order signed on January 27, 2017, visa issuance to aliens from the countries of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has been suspended effective immediately until further notification.

“If you are a national, or dual national, of one of these countries, please do not schedule a visa appointment or pay any visa fees at this time.

“If you already have an appointment scheduled, please DO NOT ATTEND your appointment as we will not be able to proceed with your visa interview. Please note that certain travel for official governmental purposes, related to official business at or on behalf of designated international organizations, on behalf of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, or by certain officials is not subject to this suspension.”

BREAKING UPDATE: Visa issuance suspended to nationals & dual nationals of 7 Muslim nations – US embassy in Berlin https://t.co/56vC9tN6CE — RT America (@RT_America) January 30, 2017

The British government is under pressure to condemn Trump’s 90-day travel ban, which prevents people from the Muslim-majority nations of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the US.

A petition on the UK Parliament’s website calling for Trump to be banned from the UK ahead a planned state visit in the spring has reached over one million signatures.

The Foreign Office issued a statement late Sunday night which sought to clarify how the new travel regulations would affect UK citizens. It followed talks between Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, and US officials.

According to the statement, UK nationals traveling from the UK will not be affected by the “extreme vetting” security checks in place, even if they were born in one of the seven barred nations or hold dual nationality.

Johnson, who condemned Trump’s travel ban on Twitter on Sunday, will now face questions from MPs in the House of Commons.

We will protect the rights and freedoms of UK nationals home and abroad. Divisive and wrong to stigmatise because of nationality — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 29, 2017

“Whatever happens, we will be demanding to know why the Canadian government was able to provide assurance to its nationals on Saturday evening that they would be unaffected by the ban, at the same time that No 10 was only just getting round to looking into [its] implications,” a Labour Party source told the Guardian.

A protest against British complicity in Trump’s travel ban will take place outside 10 Downing Street on Monday evening. Around 20,000 Facebook users have said they will attend the demonstration.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May declined three times on Saturday to condemn the ban during a press conference in Turkey.

Following public outcry, Downing Street issued a statement on Saturday night saying the government “does not agree” with Trump’s approach. MPs from all parties have called on the PM to take a tougher stance against the US policy.

The Foreign Office’s full statement concerning British nationals traveling to the US reads as follows:

“The Presidential executive order only applies to individuals travelling from one of the seven named countries. If you are travelling to the US from anywhere other than one of those countries (for instance, the UK) the executive order does not apply to you and you will experience no extra checks regardless of your nationality or your place of birth,” the statement reads.

“If you are a UK national who happens to be travelling from one of those countries to the US, then the order does not apply to you – even if you were born in one of those countries. If you are a dual citizen of one of those countries travelling to the US from OUTSIDE those countries then the order does not apply to you.

“The only dual nationals who might have extra checks are those coming from one of the seven countries themselves – for example a UK-Libya dual national coming from Libya to the US. The US has reaffirmed its strong commitment to the expeditious processing of all travellers from the United Kingdom.”