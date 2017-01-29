Petition to ban Trump from meeting the Queen gathers 70k signatures in an hour

An online petition to prevent US President Donald Trump making an official state visit to the UK has generated enough signatures to warrant it being considered for debate in parliament. The petition gathered over 70,000 signatures in the last hour alone.

The petition was initially opened in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s election in November 2016 but following Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ executive order on Friday, it has garnered huge support online.

“Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen,”the petition states.

The petition also precludes President Trump from meeting with The Prince of Wales in any official capacity: “Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit.”

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted the petition just after midday on January 29:

If you agree, sign the petition and please RT.https://t.co/ySphksOliV — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) 29 January 2017

Since posting Corbyn’s tweet, the petition has crossed the threshold needed for it to be debated in the British Parliament and currently boasts more than 30,000 signatures beyond the 100,000 required to trigger a potential parliamentary debate.

According to the official UK Parliament website, petitions that reach the 100,000 target, “will be considered for a debate in Parliament.” It also states that, “Petitions which reach 100,000 signatures are almost always debated.”

While Prime Minister Theresa May’s office has insisted that the state visit will go ahead as planned, the outcome of the parliamentary debate could derail such plans. May conducted her own own state visit to the White House this week.

A previous petition, published online during the presidential campaign, also reached its target of 100,000 signatures and was debated in the Houses of Parliament last year. The heated debate saw Trump labeled ‘crazy’ and ‘a buffoon.’

The official statement from the British government once the debate was concluded read: “The Government has a policy of not routinely commenting on individual immigration or exclusion cases.”