Child sex abuser imprisoned girl in ‘hidey-hole’ behind fridge guarded by Alsatians

A sex offender described as “paranoid and short-tempered,” who used a hidey-hole guarded by dogs in his kitchen to conceal a girl he was abusing, has been found guilty of sex crimes spanning decades.

Michael Dunn, 57, reportedly created a cavity in a wall behind his fridge and camouflaged it with a false wall, giving himself a hidden space to carry out violent abuse against four “powerless” victims.

One imprisoned runaway girl, who was concealed from police on eight or nine occasions, later killed herself after reporting Dunn’s crimes to the authorities.

The abuser used Alsatian dogs to guard the secret sex dungeon and wired his home with CCTV cameras, alarms, and sensors in case the police came looking for his captives.

Dunn was described in Teesside Crown Court as a “paranoid and short-tempered tormentor who used violence when his sexual demands were not met,” according to the Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, he was convicted of 10 rapes, three charges of false imprisonment, and three charges of indecent assault, while being cleared of one charge of rape, one of making a threat to kill, and one of grievous bodily harm.

Prosecutor Richard Bennett said Dunn was a “violent, controlling and sexually abusive man.”

One of his victims was reportedly an underage girl who had already been raped and beaten by another man.

Bennett told the court that Dunn appeared protective and caring at first, but then started making sexual advances.

Although the girl allegedly resisted, he persisted and sexually assaulted her. The prosecutor said Dunn groomed, molested, and raped her when she was a vulnerable child.

The girl, who was imprisoned at his home in Redcar, north Yorkshire, was reportedly punched in the face, chest and stomach and had her throat grabbed by Dunn.

Jurors were told that she was left a ‘bloodied mess’ after he punished her for trying to escape and how the abuse drove her to kill herself.

Dunn’s violent crimes came to the attention of the police when his victim went to the authorities as an adult and made a complaint in 2014.

A second female victim was also beaten and left with black eyes, the prosecution said. She fearfully submitted to sex with him after he threatened to attack her.

Dunn reportedly groomed a third underage girl by giving her alcohol and cigarettes before sexually assaulting her decades ago.

She made a complaint against him, which he denied, and he was not prosecuted at the time, as the allegation went no further.

His fourth victim was reportedly another pre-teen girl, who he raped and told afterwards, “it’s what boyfriends and girlfriends do.”

She challenged Dunn when she encountered him years later. He is said to have replied, “I’ll have you done for slander."

Judge Tony Briggs remanded Dunn to custody until sentencing at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Dave Pettrick, Cleveland Police, said: “This was an extremely complex and difficult inquiry which spanned many years and several locations in the UK. I would first of all like to pay tribute to the victims for their bravery and for supporting our investigation, which enabled us to bring Dunn before the courts.

“Essentially Dunn groomed several women and young girls, in some cases making them completely dependent on him, and carrying out sexual offences against all of them.

“Some of the victims were kept in line through Dunn’s extreme violence or even through the fear of violence and he had complete and absolute control over their lives. He ensured he and his victims evaded the authorities while he continued to abuse and control the women.”

“Needless to say, all four women are deeply affected by their terrible ordeal. I hope today’s verdict will bring some comfort to them as they attempt to move on with their lives,” he added.