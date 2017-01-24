‘Establishment delaying Brexit’: #Article50 ruling divides internet

Britain’s Supreme Court ruling on how Theresa May’s government can trigger formal divorce talks from the EU received a mixed greeting online, with some commentators calling for MPs to delay and amend the Brexit process.

The ruling states that the British government must gain parliamentary approval before starting the process to exit the EU, scuppering Prime Minister May’s plans to bypass the legislature when invoking Article 50 by the end of March.

“So much for the UK Gov claims that Scotland is an equal partner in the Union,” MP Owen Thompson tweeted on the decision that would see the devolved assemblies of the UK absent from the vote.

BREAKING GOOD NEWS: Supreme Court rules against UK govt on Brexit vote. BAD NEWS: Scottish Parliament denied say about #Brexithttps://t.co/eXqbMbdMlG — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) January 24, 2017

“'Victory for democracy.' Is that what you call it when #England gets to make decisions for #Scotland, #NorthernIreland & #Wales? #Article50” another tweet read criticizing the decision that will see only the House of Commons vote on Article 50.

So there you go Scotland. You are not an equal partner in this union & our voice will not be heard #Scotland#supremecourt#brexit#indyref2 — Jacqueline (@jakimccarthy) January 24, 2017

Wallonia, a region of Belgium blocked EU TTIP

Scotland Wales & Ireland will have NO say on Brexit

Remind me which is the undemocratic union? — Colin Dunn (@Zarkwan) January 24, 2017

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted after the decision that his party “respects the result of the referendum and the will of the British people and will not frustrate the process for invoking Article 50,” adding that his party will seek amendments to prevent “the Conservatives using Brexit to turn Britain into a bargain basement tax haven.”

Labour respects the result of the referendum and the will of the British people and will not frustrate the process for invoking Article 50. — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) January 24, 2017

Labour will seek to amend the Article 50 Bill to prevent the Conservatives using Brexit to turn Britain into a bargain basement tax haven. — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) January 24, 2017

The decision looks set to further delay the process of Britain leaving the EU as amendments are debated by MPs. The Scottish National Party (SNP) plan to table 50 “serious and substantive“ amendments to the article.

SNP say they will table 50 “serious and substantive amendments” to Article 50.



“They want to lead the charge,” says @BBCNormanSpic.twitter.com/9pUaGPCEmE — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) January 24, 2017

.@theSNP's 50 amendments incl:

- UKG to publish White Paper

- unanimous agreement of JMC

- agreement of European Commission — Catriona Matheson (@_cmatheson) January 24, 2017

The GOOD news about the Supreme Court ruling is we won't have to endure Nicola Sturgeon's empty threats any more to "veto #Brexit". — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) January 24, 2017

“The establishment are trying to delay the Brexit process. People are getting angry about it.” UKIP leader Nigel Farage tweeted.

The establishment are trying to delay the Brexit process. People are getting angry about it. pic.twitter.com/ExeGKQfVwH — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 24, 2017

His sentiments were echoed by others frustrated at further delays to the exit for which they campaigned.

I hope the Government brings forward a Bill to enable the triggering of Article 50 ASAP. To be clear, I will be voting to invoke Article 50. — Will Quince MP (@willquince) January 24, 2017

Decision is made. Goal posts should not be moved and Article 50 should be triggered by end of March. No delay. — Steven Woolfe MEP (@Steven_Woolfe) January 24, 2017

“But MPs have a mandate provided by their constituency. So by this logic, all London MPs should vote against Article 50?” one tweet asked.

But MPs have a mandate provided by their constituency. So by this logic, all London MPs should vote against Article 50? https://t.co/8cK3mPSSRr — Charlotte L. Riley (@lottelydia) January 24, 2017

By guaranteeing Tories support @UKLabour writing a blank brexit cheque. Democracy isn't served well when official opposition not opposing... — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) January 24, 2017

“If you voted Brexit – keep a very close eye on your MP and how they vote.” Independent MP Steven Woolfe warned.

If you voted Brexit - keep a very close eye on your MP and how they vote. — Steven Woolfe MEP (@Steven_Woolfe) January 24, 2017

A victory for democracy - the govt must consult parliament before triggering Article 50 #Brexit#Article50 — Catherine Bearder (@catherinemep) January 24, 2017

